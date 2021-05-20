Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $76.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Foot Locker stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

