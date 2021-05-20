Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.70

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 41985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.02 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

