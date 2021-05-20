Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $141,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

