Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 189 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

