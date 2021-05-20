Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.88

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 13385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

