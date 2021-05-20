Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 23,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 2,050 call options.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 28,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.