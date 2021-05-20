Fountainhead AM LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.22. 168,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385,219. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock worth $575,411,465. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

