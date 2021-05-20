Fountainhead AM LLC Has $26.68 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 14.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

