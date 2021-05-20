Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $381,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.