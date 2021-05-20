Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.