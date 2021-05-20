freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €17.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.11 ($26.01).

FNTN stock opened at €21.77 ($25.61) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.63 and its 200 day moving average is €18.56.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

