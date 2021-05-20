Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Decreased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 839,365 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,147,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,470,113. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 350,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,071,352. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -455.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

