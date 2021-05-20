Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.93 ($55.21).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) on Thursday, hitting €44.44 ($52.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,674 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

