Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.81 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after buying an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after buying an additional 644,113 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

