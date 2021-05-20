FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKU. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.