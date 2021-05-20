FY2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRPL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

