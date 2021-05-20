FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $219.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

