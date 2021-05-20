FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AY opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

