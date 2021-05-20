FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Decreased by Analyst

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $617,137.38.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

