Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GAIA opened at $11.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832 over the last ninety days. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

