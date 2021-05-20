Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $281,026.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Gala has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $281,026.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01154741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.42 or 0.09681368 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

