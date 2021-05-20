GAMB Market Capitalization Tops $17.05 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $159,171.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00076777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.01184298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.01 or 0.09813524 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.