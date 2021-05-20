Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14,921.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

