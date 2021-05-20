Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

