Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

GTES stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

