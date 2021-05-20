GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

