GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. GDS has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

