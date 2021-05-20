GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.35 ($39.24).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.01 ($41.19) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €35.84 and its 200 day moving average is €31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

