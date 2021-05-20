General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after buying an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

