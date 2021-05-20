General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

