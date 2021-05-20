Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

G stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

