GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.76

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €19.76 ($23.25) and last traded at €19.80 ($23.29), with a volume of 61206 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.60 ($23.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.23. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million and a PE ratio of 52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.