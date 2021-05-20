Girard Partners LTD. Has $18.94 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.09. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $816.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.00 and a one year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

