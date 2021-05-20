Girard Partners LTD. Has $8.10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.