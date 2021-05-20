Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

