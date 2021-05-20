Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,446 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after buying an additional 51,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 88,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,639. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

