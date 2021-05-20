Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.65. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

