Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

