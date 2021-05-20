Givaudan’s (GVDNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GVDNY stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

