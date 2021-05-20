Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) & Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Critical Survey

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Global Arena alerts:

This table compares Global Arena and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $480,000.00 13.55 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 1.03 $24.63 million $2.21 18.19

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Volatility and Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Global Arena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -468.92% N/A -481.16% Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Summary

Cowen beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients. In addition, the company offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients, as well as provides investment research services. Further, it is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.