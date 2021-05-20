Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.