Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.46. 1,604,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,979. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

