GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $52.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

