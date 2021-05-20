Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.64 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

