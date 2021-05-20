Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.40. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit