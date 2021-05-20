Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.40. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

