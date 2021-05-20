Grace Capital Acquires 300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.2% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $190.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

