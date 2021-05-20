Grace Capital Invests $301,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446.

Several research firms recently commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

