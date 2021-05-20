Grace Capital Makes New $67,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 507 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,257,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

