Grace Capital Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grace Capital cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.53 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $289.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average of $241.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

