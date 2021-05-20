Grace Capital Sells 349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,335.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,293.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,987.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

