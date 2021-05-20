Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.97.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

